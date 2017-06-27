Everton see off Arsenal to sign Henry Onyekuru

Everton have taken advantage of Arsenal's inability to tie up a deal and officially signed Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Onyekuru was the top scorer in the Belgian League this past season with a massive 22 goals in 38 games and earned his first senior cap for Nigeria as a result. Arsenal were heavily linked to the forward and multiple reports claimed that a deal was already agreed and the official announcement was imminent.



However, Arsenal's inability to fully complete the deal has cost them dearly as Everton have officially signed the forward, Sky Sports reported.



Onyekuru was believed to have undergone a medical at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Monday and agreed on personal terms shortly after. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of £6.8 million, which was the amount to trigger the release clause in his contract.



The Nigerian will be loaned back to the Belgian League champions Anderlecht, who will also be playing in the Champions League next season. Everton manager Ronaldo Koeman feels that another season in the Belgian League and the Champions League will make him a more polished striker and one with a proper foundation which will make his transition into the Premier League smoother.



Onyekuru is the third signing of Everton's impressive summer transfer window so far after the Toffees acquired Jordan Pickford from Sunderland and Davy Klaassen from Ajax. Sandro Ramirez has also completed a medical after Everton triggered his £5.2 million release clause and is expected to be unveiled after the u-21 European Championships.



Koeman will then focus his attention on Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Burnley's Michael Keane.



Everton's strong start in the transfer market is a stark contrast to Arsenal's as Wenger's lopsided focus on Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette is costing them other targets. Arsenal also lost ground on Arda Turan earlier this week.

