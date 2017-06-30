Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Ruben Neves?

Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers appear to have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Porto midfielder Ruben Neves .





The 20-year-old has attracted plenty of Premier League interest in recent weeks with Porto deemed to have placed a £40m price tag on his head.



According to Portuguese broadcaster TVI24, the central midfielder has agreed to make a surprise switch to the Molineux where he would be reunited with ex-boss Nuno Espirito Santo.



The former Primeira Liga champions are said to have accepted a cut-price £20m due to financial reasons, and Neves will link up with the ever-growing Portuguese contingent at the west Midlands club, which includes the likes of Helder Costa, Roderick Miranda and Ivan Cavaleiro.



Neves became the youngster ever captain in the Champions League at 18 years and 221 days back in 2015 while he also has two senior caps to his name with the Portuguese senior squad.



The youngster was recently part of the Portugal under-21 squad side which was largely unsuccessful during the recent European championships.

