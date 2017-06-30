Spurs and West Ham chase former Manchester United striker

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are showing interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez , who is keen to move to a new club after returning from the Confederations Cup according to reports.





Hernandez joined the Bundesliga club in 2015 after Manchester United manager at the time Louis van Gaal deemed him surplus to requirements, something that current manager Jose Mourinho disagreed with.



The Mexican striker scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists during his thirty-six appearances for Leverkusen last season and has caught the attention of Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League, along with Lyon in Ligue 1.



According to Bild, Hernandez has a £13.2 million release clause in his current contract, which is set to expire in June 2018.



Tottenham currently have homegrown superstar, Harry Kane, leading the line for them, but they are keen to add depth to lessen the burden on their talisman. They attempted to do so with Vincent Janssen last summer, but he struggled to settle in his debut season.



West Ham have been on the lookout for a new striker for some time now, with their current forwards Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho struggling with regular injury problems.



Neither team has made an official approach yet, but Hernandez may fancy a Premier League return in order to prove that he has what it takes to perform in that league.

