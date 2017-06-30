Sandro Ramirez to sign for Everton next week

Everton will be allowed to complete the signing of Sandro Ramirez in the upcoming week after having triggered the release clause in his contract.

The Spain Under-21 international has already undergone a series of medical tests with the Toffees, and he is left to ink a long-term deal with the Merseyside outfit.



A recent report from Marca suggested that Real Madrid could make a late raid to hijack the player's services, but this has since been ruled out by president Florentino Perez.



According to The Liverpool Echo, Malaga are likely to sign the agreement papers by Monday amid the frustration of the £5.2m release clause attached to his existing deal.



Ramirez bagged 14 goals and three assists for Malaga last season following his Bosman move from Barcelona 12 months ago. He was also ever-present for Spain during the recent Under-21 European Championships where they finished runners-up to Germany in the final.



He would become the Toffees' fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Davy Klaassen and striker Henry Onyekuru.

