West Ham keen on signing Cologne striker

West Ham United have stepped up their interest in signing French striker Anthony Modeste after Chinese heavyweights Tianjin Quanjian pulled out of the race for his signature.





The 29-year-old was in fine form for the German club Cologne last season as he bagged 25 goals in the Bundesliga.



Modeste had been tipped to seal a lucrative move to the Far East during this summer's transfer window, but the deal has apparently broken down with Tianjin looking to pursue Borussia Dortmund marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The Hammers had expressed an interest in Modeste last summer, and they are set to revive their pursuit with a £25m bid for his services, Sky Sports News reports.



Modeste previously spent time in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers back in 2012, but the former France under-21 international failed to find the net in nine outings.



Slaven Bilic's side are also looking into an approach for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who is considering his future amid the Gunners' pursuit of Lyon marksman Alexandre Lacazette.

