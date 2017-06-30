West Brom to complete Rodriguez signing this weekend

West Bromwich Albion are set to complete the signing of Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez this weekend in a deal that could rise to a value of £15 million. The Baggies are keen to add depth to their strike force ahead of the new campaign.





Rodriguez joined The Saints from Burnley in 2012 and found some great form, which resulted in him receiving his first England cap. However, a major injury kept the attacker out for a long period of time, something that he has struggled to return from ever since.



After growing frustrated at a lack of opportunities at St Mary's last season, Rodriguez is keen to move on to rejuvenate his career. West Brom have shown a strong interest in the 27-year-old and The Telegraph reports that a deal could be completed this weekend.



Keen to add a striker to their ranks after relying on Salomon Rondon and Hal Robson-Kanu last season, Tony Pulis' will spend an initial £12 million on Rodriguez, which could rise to £15 million with add-ons.



Pulis attempted to sign Rodriguez on loan last season but Claude Puel, who was Southampton manager at the time, decided to block West Brom's approach.

