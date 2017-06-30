Nathaniel Chalobah eyeing Chelsea exit

England Under-21 international Nathaniel Chalobah is considering the prospect of leaving Chelsea following the lack of progress in terms of contract negotiations.

The 22-year-old has just a year left on his existing deal, and this has seemingly frustrated the forward, who wants a significant pay hike.



Chalobah is currently on a £5,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, but he is said to want at least 11 times the salary in order to come on par with fellow fringe player Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Goal.com claims.



He is also said to want assurances of regular first-team football next season after having been restricted to just 10 Premier League starts last term.



The Blues graduate had spent loan spells with the likes of Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before making his first-team debut at Chelsea last year.



Chalobah was one the main performers for England at the European Under-21 Championships where they lost out to eventual champions Germany in a penalty shoot-out.

