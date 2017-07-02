Juventus set their sights on Matuidi

Juventus are pushing for the signature of 30 year old midfielder Blaise Matuidi , and have made an offer of 15 million euros plus bonuses according to Sky Italia.

PSG are likely to reject this offer and ask for more, however it is reported that the France international has already agreed terms with the Bianconeri. Telelombardia report that a decisive meeting will take place between the player's agent Mino Raiola and PSG on Tuesday.



The France international caught the eye of many big European clubs after playing a key role in taking France to the final of Euro 2016. Blaise made 34 appearances for PSG last season, scoring four goals and adding four assists, but is looking for a new challenge as he nears the end of his career, especially with his contract set to expire next summer.



Matuidi would add some much needed athleticism to Juve's midfield, who hope to challenge for the treble next season after a disappointing champions league loss to Real Madrid.



Would this be a smart signing for the Bianconeri?

