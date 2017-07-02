Man City to sell Aleksandar Kolarov?

Serbia international Aleksandar Kolarov is apparently close to sealing a move to Besiktas during this summer's transfer window.

The 31-year-old joined the Citizens from Lazio back in the summer of 2010 and has since enjoyed success with two Premier League titles and one FA Cup to his name.



Kolarov was used in both the centre-back and left-back positions during the course of the previous campaign, and he managed to start 27 of City's 28 Premier League outings last term.



Pep Guardiola's side have already released the likes of Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta during the summer, and Kolarov's exit will leave the club with no experienced full-backs in their ranks.



According to Mozzart Sport, the Turkish champions look favourites to sign Kolarov this summer with a four-year contract on the table.



Besiktas have won their domestic championship in the past two seasons, and they are looking to make progress in the Champions League following an impressive Europa League campaign last term, where they reached the quarter-final stage.



Kolarov has amassed 23 goals in 243 appearances for Manchester City to date.

