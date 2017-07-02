Crystal Palace eyeing Adil Rami deal?

Crystal Palace are lining up a bid to bring Sevilla defender Adil Rami to the Premier League this summer. The France international has two years left on his contract with the La Liga club.





The Eagles were initially plotting an attempt to sign Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho on a permanent basis, but their interest has ended after the Reds placed a £30m price tag on the player's head.



Manager Frank De Boer is keen to recruit at least two central defenders to his ranks prior to the new season, and Rami is among the players leading the shortlist for the transfer window.



Rami left AC Milan for Sevilla back in the summer of 2015 and has since managed to lift the Europa League title with the La Liga-based club.



The 33-year-old recently talked up a move to cash-rich Marseille, and the Eagles will have a task in hand to lure him to Selhurst Park amid the exciting prospect at Stade Velodrome.

