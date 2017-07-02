German defender to undergo Chelsea medical next week

Germany international Antonio Rudiger will have a medical test with Chelsea next week ahead of his £33m switch to the Premier League holders.





The west London giants have been hot on the trail of their summer targets, but they have so far only announced the signing of goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer.



Blues boss Antonio Conte had initially sought to pursue a deal one of Southampton's Virgil van Dijk or Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, but the price tag placed by their respective clubs ended any interest.



As a result, the English champions have shifted their focus towards former target Rudiger, who is all set to seal his transfer following the Confederations Cup final against Chile tonight.



Rudiger has impressed as part of a young German squad in Russia, but the team overall have failed to keep a clean sheet in the tournament.



The 24-year-old will end his two-year association with AS Roma after the club accepted an initial £29m plus £4.4m as incentives for the former Stuttgart man, Sky Sports News reports.



Rudiger is due to arrive for a medical on Tuesday after which he will pen a long-term contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

