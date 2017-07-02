Adam Ounas to have Napoli medical tomorrow

Adam Ounas is set to undergo his Napoli medical tomorrow as the Partenopei wrapped up a deal the Algerian international. The youngster is expected to sign the contract shortly after his medical.

The San Paolo side have signed the 20 year old to add some much needed depth to their attack which although is the most productive area of the squad, is also the most fragile, as if Insigne or Callejon get injured they are in trouble. Ounas will be the replacement for Jose Callejon.



The Algerian international played for ligue 1 side Bordeaux for the past two seasons, making 26 appearances in the 2016/17 season where he scored three goals. However his discipline is worrying, as he received six red cards last season, more than all but one player in the team.



Roma were also interested in the talented winger, however started talks too late to even get close to completing the deal. Napoli on the other hand were tracking the player the whole year and Maurizio Sarri reportedly called Zambelli(Ounas' agent) often as he really wanted the Algerian in his squad.

