Marquinhos signs new deal at PSG to end Manchester United rumours

Jose Mourinho was dealt yet another blow in the transfer window as long-term target Marquinhos put pen-to-paper a new contract at PSG until 2022.

PSG's underwhelming season, which saw them surrender the title to Monaco, was thought to have been the start of players leaving the club. Manchester United became firm favourites to finally land long-term target Marquinhos after he was one of the players specifically called out by fans as an underperformer.



United signed Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and was hoping to tie up a deal for Marquinhos right after to replace the outgoing Chris Smalling.



However, the 23-year-old Brazilian has signed a new contract with PSG that will keep him at the club until 2022. The news was officially announced on PSG's website.



Marquinhos was all smiles during the contract signing and was quoted by PSG's website saying: "I have always said I'm happy to play for Paris Saint-Germain, and this contract extension is further proof of my commitment to the club."



"I feel very good at this club and with this group of players whom I am with every day. I have found here [to be] the perfect place to flourish and hope to win many more trophies."



"I'm really looking forward to starting pre-season ahead of a new campaign with my team-mates and to give the best of myself so that our team continues to make our fans proud in the coming months."



PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelafi also expressed his happiness, saying: "Marquinhos' contract extension brings me great satisfaction. As well as being a fantastic player, Marquinhos is an extremely nice guy and always has a great attitude."



After a disappointing start to the transfer window for Manchester United, which has seen deals for Alvaro Morata, Nelson Semedo, Michael Keane and Ivan Perisic stall, this is yet another setback for Jose Mourinho's side which will require Ed Woodward to quickly fix.

