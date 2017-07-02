Barcelona set to beat Chelsea in race for Leonardo Bonucci

After trying to tempt Bonucci to Chelsea for months, Antonio Conte looks set to lose out after Barcelona emerged as the new favourites to land the defender.

Leonardo Bonucci played an extremely integral role in the Juventus side that won the domestic double last season. The Italian also guided the club to the Champions League final, having only conceded three goals before the match against Real Madrid.



While Bonucci has rubbished reports previously, he was still strongly linked to Chelsea to reunite with former coach Antonio Conte. Conte has already let two centre-backs go this summer in the form of John Terry, whose contract was not renewed, and Nathan Ake, who was sold to Bournemouth for £20 million.



However, the London club look set to miss out on 30-year-old as Barcelona have emerged as the new favourites to sign him, according to Italian news outlet Tuttosport.



Bonucci is likely more drawn towards the more technical La Liga than the physical Premier League. Juventus are also less willing to sell two of their players to Chelsea if left-back Alex Sandro does complete his move to Stamford Bridge.



Barcelona's newly-appointed coach Ernesto Valverde has already begun his summer clearing spree after defender Jeremy Mathieu was allowed to go on trial at Sporting Lisbon ahead of a possible transfer. Leonardo Bonucci is seen as the top transfer priority at Camp Nou and Juventus are expected to receive a bid of £60 million in the coming days.

