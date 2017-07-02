Liverpool tell PSG what they'll have to pay for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho 's development at Liverpool continued last season, leading several of Europe's top clubs to pursue him. Paris Saint-Germain are the latest to make the Brazilian a target and Liverpool have told them how much they will have to pay to sign him.





Coutinho contributed thirteen Premier League goals to Liverpool's tally last season and is expected by many to continue getting better for years to come. He was also given the captain's armband by Brazil this summer, adding his name to a long list of highly talented players.



Barcelona have been linked with Coutinho for several months now, but it appears that their priorities lie elsewhere at the moment and will not make a move for the attacking midfielder at this time.



Paris Saint-Germain are hurting after missing out on the Ligue 1 trophy to Monaco last season. They aim to spend big during the off-season as they look to come back stronger and regain their title.



The Mirror reports that PSG have approached Liverpool to find out how much they would be willing to accept for the Brazilian's services. The response from the Merseyside club was £87 million, which equates to €100 million.



With plenty of time left on his contract and the player seemingly happy with life at Anfield, Liverpool do not have to sell one of their best players, but with such big money being spent in the world of football right now, it would be no surprise to see PSG cough up that sort of money.

