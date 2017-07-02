Germany win Confederations Cup

Germany added to their under-21s' European Championships success by beating Chile in the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup to lift the trophy for the first time. A single goal was enough to separate the two sides in the final that was being held in Russia's St Petersburg Stadium.





Following a mistake by Chile's Marcelo Diaz on the edge of his own box, it was Lars Stindl who tapped home from close range to give the Germans the lead on twenty minutes. That was the end the scoring, but not the final talking point.



Chile's Gonzalo Jara elbowed Timo Werner but only a yellow card was issued. The officials referred the incident to the VAR (Video Assistant Referee), which showed the collision clearly, but the decision remained a yellow card.



The VAR system has received a lot of criticism throughout the course of the Confederations Cup and a lot of improvement will need to be made if we are to see it become a regular part of world football.



With the score at 1-0 at the final whistle, Germany secured victory in another major tournament. To make it an even more impressive feat, they were playing with the team that had the lowest average age in the entire tournament, just 24. Adding this to the trophy that their under-21's won recently, the future of German football looks very bright.





