Arsenal prepare shock move for Leeds goalkeeper

With Arsenal facing the possibility of a goalkeeper shortage in the coming weeks, The Gunners' hunt for a backup to first choice 'keeper Petr Cech may lead them to a Championship goalkeeper who's Premier League career appeared to be over.

Behind first team regular Petr Cech, Arsene Wenger's backup options may become non-existent in the near future. Last season's reserve goalkeeper, David Ospina, is not thrilled by the possibility of spending another season on the bench at the Emirates and is seeking a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.



Wojciech Szczesny has been loaned out to Roma for the last two seasons and is keen to extended his Serie A stay, with Juventus and Roma both showing interest, although Arsenal's £20 million asking price is stalling negotiations.



In addition to this, Emiliano Martinez, who has made just a handful of first-team appearances in his Arsenal career, has emerged as a target for La Liga side Valencia.



This has lead manager Arsene Wenger to assess his options for a new goalkeeper. The Sun on Sunday reports that Leeds United's 37-year-old goalkeeper Robert Green has become a target.



Green has just a year left on his current contract and his future at Elland Road is uncertain after the signing of Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen this week.



Although Green is now a Championship goalkeeper, he has plenty of experience, having played in the Premier League over 250 times and has also represented England.



Whilst approaching the end of his career, Green's previous experience could make him an ideal backup option for Arsenal when Petr Cech is not available.





