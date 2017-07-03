Manchester United want Matteo Darmian stay

Manchester United will not entertain the prospect of losing defender Matteo Darmian this summer, unless he places a transfer request on the table.





The Italy international joined the Red Devils from Torino back in the summer of 2015 and has since managed 68 appearances in all competitions for the Manchester-based club.



Darmian was restricted to just 15 league starts under head coach Jose Mourinho last season, although he did manage to earn plaudits for his performances in the backend of the campaign.



According to Tuttosport, the likes of AS Roma, Inter Milan and Juventus are all circling around the versatile defender, but United are not keen on doing business.



It is added that the Mancunian giants will only sanction the deal, should the player himself express his intention to return to the Serie A.



Darmian has two years on his existing United contract, but he will have it somewhere in his mind that the lack of regular first-team football could affect his national team hopes ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

