Real Madrid complete signing of Theo Hernandez

Hernandez finally completed his long-awaited and controversial move to Real Madrid from cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 19-year-old Frenchman, who failed to make a single senior appearance for Atletico Madrid, was finally signed by Real Madrid last night for a reported fee of €24 million.



The club issued an official statement on their website, saying: "Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have agreed the transfer of the player Theo Hernandez, who will be contracted to the club for the next six seasons."



"The player will be presented next Monday, 10 July at 7:30 pm, in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, after undergoing the corresponding medical examination."



"Later, Theo Hernández will step out onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time in the Real Madrid shirt and will speak to the media in the press room."



Despite not making an appearance for Atletico, the young left-back impressed on loan at Alaves last season. He made a total of 38 appearances and scored two goals as Alaves made the Copa Del Rey final, eventually losing to Barcelona.



Atletico Madrid confirmed that the player had rejected multiple contract extensions and expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid in a statement of their own, saying: "Theo, who was under contract until 2021, has rejected several times the offers of renewal from Atletico Madrid and the offers of different European clubs to hire his services, as well as stating repeatedly his firm desire to play for Real Madrid."



The arrival of Theo Hernandez also sees the departure of Portuguese left-back Fabio Coentrao who joins Sporting Lisbon on a one-year deal, becoming the second Portuguese to leave the club this summer after Pepe left for Besiktas.

