Alexis Sanchez makes staggering wage demands

Chile international Alexis Sanchez is said to want wages of around £400,000 a week in order to commit his future to Arsenal. The 28-year-old is a transfer target for both Manchester City and Bayern Munich .

According to The Daily Mirror, the Gunners are still a long way from agreeing on a fresh contract with Sanchez, who has just a year left on his existing deal.



Arsenal are currently offering Sanchez a salary package in excess of £275,000 a week, but the attacker is prepared to wait for a better offer or move elsewhere.



The Mirror suggests that Manchester City are leading the hunt for the former Barcelona man, but Arsene Wenger will block a potential exit to a direct rival.



As a result, Bayern Munich are the sole foreign club keen on the player, but they have also baulked at his staggering wage demands.



Wenger has previously cited his ambition to keep hold of Sanchez, and there is every possibility that the Chilean could be allowed to run down his contract.

