Everton plan to sign Olivier Giroud

Everton will step up their interest in signing Olivier Giroud following Arsenal's club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.





Lacazette inked a five-year contract with the north London giants after they agreed on an initial £46.5m fee to pursue the France international.



Giroud had been restricted to just 11 league starts over the course of the previous campaign, and the arrival of Lacazette has crept doubts over the 30-year-old's future.



According to The Daily Mail, Ronald Koeman's side have an interest in signing Giroud, although the player is determined to stay put at the north London giants.



The Merseyside club have spent fees in excess of £90m on their summer signings, but they have yet to sign an experienced striker who could potentially replace Romelu Lukaku.



Lukaku is likely to join one of Manchester United or Chelsea during this summer's transfer window as he looks to realise his ambition of participating in the Champions League.



The Toffees are also in negotiations with United striker Wayne Rooney over a potential comeback as they seek to pair him alongside Giroud, who managed 12 league goals despite his reduced playing time.



Giroud has firmly cemented himself as the first-choice centre-forward with France, and a £20m switch to Everton could maintain his prospects of making the World Cup squad next year.

