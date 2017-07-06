Chelsea midfielder nearing Watford move

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is reportedly edging closer to a move to former club Watford. The England Under-21 international spent a solitary season on loan with the Hornets between 2012 and 2013.

Chalobah was limited just 15 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, and he is said to want assurances of regular first-team football in order to extend his Blues stay.



According to The Independent, the 22-year-old could be offloaded for just £5m this summer following his reluctance to extend his contract beyond this season.



The Blues are closing in on the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco, and his arrival would facilitate Chalobah's exit from Stamford Bridge.



Marco Silva's side have already recruited Derby County's Will Hughes this summer, and Chalobah looks set to join his English compatriot at Vicarage Road.



Watford have struggled with their form in the second half of Premier League seasons, and new manager Silva will be tasked with the job of preventing a similar instance.

