Chelsea expecting Diego Costa bid this week

Diego Costa 's Chelsea career looks set to finally end in the coming days as Atletico Madrid prepare to make a formal offer for the Spain international. Costa is pushing for a return to his former club despite the fact that he will be unable to play for them until January.





Costa was Chelsea's top scorer last season, but after the story was leaked that manager Antonio Conte had told him that he was not part of the first team plans for next season, it has been a matter of when, not if, he will leave.



That leak is likely to cost Chelsea financially, with an unwanted and unsettled player demanding a much lower fee than one who is key to the club. The Premier League champions turned down a £76 million bid from China for Costa in January, but now look set to sell him for around £20 million.



Sky Sports suggests that Atletico Madrid will make their bid in the coming days and Chelsea are keen to get the deal completed as soon as possible in order to reinvest the funds.



Before returning to La Liga action, Diego Costa faces a short spell in the Chinese Super League. Atletico are unable to register new players until January due to a transfer ban and interest remains strong in China for Costa, making it a likely short-term destination for "El Cholo".

