Manchester United to hijack Chelsea's Lukaku chase

Despite being chased by a number of top clubs, Romelu Lukaku looked set to return to his former club Chelsea. Now, Manchester United are set to make an eleventh hour move to hijack the move and take the Belgian striker to Old Trafford instead.





Lukaku was in fine form for Everton again last season, but his desire to play Champions League football and challenge for silverware has led him to force a move away from Goodison Park.



The Belgium international is believed to have been keen to return to Chelsea and prove that he is capable of leading their attack when given the opportunity, but the chance to play under former manager Jose Mourinho may tempt him to Manchester instead.



Lukaku was signed by Chelsea as a teenager but was sent out on loan to West Brom and Everton, before being moved on to the Merseyside club on a permanent deal.



Wherever Lukaku ends up, it is certain to be for a fee considerably more than the £28 million that Everton paid for him in 2014. At present, the powerful centre forward is being valued by Everton at £100 million.



The Mirror reports that Manchester United will use the pending transfer of Wayne Rooney back to Everton as bait to persuade The Toffees to do business with them as opposed to Chelsea.



With Rooney on his way out of United and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also leaving, Mourinho is on the lookout for a new set of strikers, which could well turn out to be a partnership of Lukaku and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata, a prospect which will terrify Premier League defenders.

