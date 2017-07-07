Arsenal reluctant to match Riyad Mahrez price tag

Arsenal could miss out on Riyad Mahrez for the second summer in a row after they refused to match his hefty £50m valuation. The Algeria international has already revealed his intention to leave Leicester City in the transfer window.

According to TalkSPORT, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to have Mahrez in his ranks, but the club are unlikely to come close to the Foxes' demands.



The FA Cup holders are currently reluctant to pay more than £35m for the attacker which is still £15m far off the asking price.



Mahrez had a below-part campaign in the Premier League last term, and the Gunners do not feel the player is worth that much during this summer's transfer window.



Meanwhile, the Gunners have also retained their interest in Monaco's Thomas Lemar, but there face a similar stumbling block with the Principality outfit demanding an £80m sum for his proposed sale.



Arsenal have already shown their spending might this summer after having signed Alexandre Lacazette on an initial £46.5m from Lyon.

