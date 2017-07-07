West Ham confident of Manuel Lanzini extension

West Ham United are reportedly confident of extending the contract of Manuel Lanzini following his excellent prowess in the Hammers shirt last season. The Argentine was named the club's player of the campaign last term.





According to Evening Standard, the playmaker is in line to receive a new £70,000 a week contract at the London Stadium after he bagged a decent tally of eight goals and two assists in the top flight.



Lanzini was initially plying his trade in the wide positions, but Payet's decision to force through an exit to Marseille helped the attacker cement his place in the number 10 role.



As a result of his performances, the 24-year-old has earned his first two caps for Argentina, and he will be hoping to maintain his form in order to make the cut for a potential World Cup challenge next term.



Both Pedro Obiang and Angelo Ogbonna have committed their futures to the east London outfit, and they will now turn their attention towards Lanzini who remains pivotal to their progress next season.

