Ruben Loftus-Cheek to join Newcastle United?

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a loan target for Newcastle United ahead of their top-flight return next season.

The Magpies clinched promotion from the Championship as champions on the first time of asking, and they are now eager to strengthen the squad across all departments.



According to The Daily Mail, the Tynesiders will lodge an attempt to sign Loftus-Cheek on a temporary basis after having failed in their pursuit of Blues striker Tammy Abraham last month.



Loftus-Cheek was restricted to just six appearances across all competitions last term, and his position at Chelsea is unlikely to improve with the Blues' imminent signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko



Newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion have also expressed an interest in the central midfielder, but the Magpies are leading the face following their earlier approach for the 21-year-old.



Loftus-Cheek has made 32 appearances for the Premier League holders since making his debut as a substitute for Cesc Fabregas in a Champions League game against Sporting in 2014.

