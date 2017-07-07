Guangzhou Evergrande snub Barcelona bid for Paulinho

Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande have knocked back an approach from Barcelona to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has excelled during his time in the Far East and this has earned him a recall to the national team where he bagged a hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Paraguay.



Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde had lined up a shock attempt to sign the 28-year-old as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, but Guangzhou have insisted that the player is not for sale.



A statement on their website read: "Paulinho, having already renewed his contract in January 2017, is an important player for our club's long-term project.



"Therefore, our club have given a formal response to the Barcelona football club that we reject their bid for Paulinho, who is not in our transfer plan whatsoever."



Paulinho has bagged 27 goals in 89 outings for the Chinese top-flight champions, and his performances have also attracted interest from German giants Bayern Munich.



The new Chinese tax laws compel clubs to pay 100 percent tax on their foreign recruits, and Guangzhou are not prepared to take a huge loss in replacing Paulinho.

