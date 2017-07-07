French club confident of signing Olivier Giroud

Marseille are apparently confident of wrapping up the services of Olivier Giroud during this summer's transfer window. The France international faces an uncertain future at Arsenal following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette .

Giroud was largely used a super sub last season as he managed 16 goals across all competitions for the FA Cup holders.



Everton have been credited with a £20m move for Giroud in recent weeks, but according to The Telegraph, Marseille are hoping to win the race with an initial £24m package for the striker.



Giroud has previously admitted that he would be open to a return to France with Marseille being a club under his consideration.



"I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of a mythical club like Marseille," he told Telefoot.



Despite this, Arsene Wenger will be eager to keep hold of his compatriot after he helped the Gunners earn valuable points last term whilst providing the FA Cup winning assist to Aaron Ramsey.



Giroud has managed 98 goals for the north London giants since arriving as an unknown from Montpellier back in the summer of 2012.

