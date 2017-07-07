Leicester City close to signing Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City are on the cusp of sealing a £25m deal to sign out-of-favour Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho .

The Nigeria international was largely underused in the second half of last season with manager Pep Guardiola preferring the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to BBC Sport, the Foxes will wrap up the signing of Iheanacho in the coming days after having agreed on a £25m sum for his proposed transfer from the Etihad Stadium.



Iheanacho managed four goals and three assists in just over 500 minutes of competitive action while he failed to make a single league start following Jesus' arrival in the second half of last season.



Pep is said to want a buy-back clause inserted into the Nigerian's contract, but it is yet to be revealed whether the clubs have agreed to such an option.



Iheanacho has managed to amass 21 goals in 64 outings for the Mancunian giants since making his debut during the 2015/16 season.

