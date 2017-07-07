Inter Milan join Alexis Sanchez chase

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan during this summer's transfer window. The Chile international has kept the Gunners in the dark over his future after having stalled on a fresh contract beyond June 2018.





Manchester City have been deemed favourites to sign the 28-year-old in recent weeks, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have lodged a significant bid to pursue the attacker.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reluctant to sell Sanchez to a direct league rival, and this could potentially make Inter favourites to sign the forward - with Bayern Munich no longer in the hunt.



Sanchez is currently demanding wages of around £400,000 a week in order to commit his future at the Emirates, and this has hindered contractual negotiations since the end of the campaign.



The Chilean bagged 30 goals and assisted a further 15 across all competitions for Arsenal last term as they clinched their third FA Cup crown in four years.

