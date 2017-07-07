Chelsea set their sights on Belotti after missing out on Lukaku

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told the club to turn their attention to Torino striker Andrea Belotti after missing out on number one target Romelu Lukaku .





Antonio Conte faces a tough transfer window ahead after BBC sensationally claimed that Manchester United will sign Lukaku after agreeing on a fee with Everton. The Belgian was Chelsea's top transfer priority and the move was believed to be imminent.



With the recent turn of events, Chelsea now face an uphill battle to recruit a top class forward.



According to Italian news outlet Football Italia, Conte will look to bounce back from losing out on Lukaku by turning his attention to Torino's Andrea Belotti to solve his striker woes. Torino recently turned down a £61 million bid for the 23-year-old from Manchester United and have made it clear that they will only sell him for £88 million, his release clause.



Belotti lit up the Serie A last season with his brilliant performances as he scored a whopping 28 goals in 38 games for what was a mid-table side in Torino. He made his first senior cap for Italy last year and has also gone on to impress, scoring four goals in nine games so far.



The other alternative Chelsea might look it is Alvaro Morata. According to the aforementioned report by BBC, United's acquisition of Lukaku brought an end to the pursuit of Morata. Chelsea will definitely be looking to the Spaniard, who has also been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in the past.

