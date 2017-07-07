Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

Guardiola has identified Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto as the missing piece of the jigsaw which will complete his Manchester City team for next season.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City have already tabled an official bid of €35 million to try and pry Sergi Roberto away from Barcelona. Guardiola is keen on following up on the acquisitions of Bernardo Silva and Ederson with the 25-year-old midfielder.



City struggled defensively at times last season due to the injury to İlkay Gündoğan and the sub-par performances of Fernandinho, Fernando, and Yaya Toure.



Sergi Roberto not only offers a solid defensive work ethic in midfield but is also able to bring defensive versatility to the side. This past season, Roberto slotted in at the right-back position for much of the season due to the injury of Aleix Vidal and registered an impressive six assists.



His goal against PSG in the incredible 6-1 Champions League quarter-final win also illustrated his desire to surge forward to get goals when it is needed.



However, Barcelona are not willing to sell Roberto at the moment as newly-appointed manager Ernesto Valverde sees him as a key player for the upcoming season. With the club actively looking for a right-back, Valverde will play Roberto in his natural midfield position to dictate play and close down the opposition.



City will have to lodge a far higher bid close to the region of €50 million to even open up a possibility of signing the Spaniard.

