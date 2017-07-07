Manchester United not keen on Nelson Semedo?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has stalled on the club's pursuit of Nelson Semedo due to a disagreement over the transfer price.

The Portugal international celebrated a domestic double with Benfica last season and his performances have encouraged interest from several elite clubs including Barcelona.



According to Correio da Manha, Mourinho is said to have reservations over a move for Semedo after the Eagles placed a hefty £44m price tag on his head.



United managed to sign Semedo's teammate Victor Lindelof for a relatively lesser sum of £31m, and the Special One is looking into a similar deal for Semedo as he is no hurry to bolster the right-back position.



Both Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia can comfortably slot into the role, and the manager is more focused on improving his overall attack which cost them valuable points over the course of last season.



Semedo currently has four years left on his existing deal with a minimum release clause of around £53m.

