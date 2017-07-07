Antonio Conte considering Chelsea future?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly mulling over his future at Stamford Bridge after it emerged that Manchester United had agreed on a fee to sign Romelu Lukaku .





The Everton striker has been prioritised as the Blues' top option for the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils appear to have hijacked the deal with a £75m bid on the table.



According to The Mirror, the west London giants will lodge a bid of their own for their former hitman and any failure in the pursuit could have its ramifications.



The Italian head coach is increasingly frustrated with the lack of transfer activity this month with goalkeeper Willy Caballero being the only addition on a free transfer from Manchester City.



Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger have both been strongly linked with the Premier League holders, but the deals appear nowhere near conclusion.



Conte is understood to want a centre-back, left wing-back, central midfielder and a striker in his ranks before the Premier League season restarts in August.

