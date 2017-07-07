Gael Clichy joins new club

After being released by Manchester City at the end of last season, fullback Gael Clichy found himself in an unfamiliar position as a free agent. However, his search for a new club didn't last too long, with the announcement today that he had agreed a deal in Turkey.





31-year-old Clichy has agreed to join Istanbul Basaksehir on a three-year contract that will see him earn a salary of £2.6 million.



Upon arrival at his new club, Clichy will find a familiar face. Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor is employed by the club after joining in January.



Istanbul Basaksehir had a strong campaign last time around, finishing runners-up in the Turkish Super Lig. They will be hoping that acquisitions such as Clichy will help them to go one better and lift the trophy next season.



French left-back Clichy will bring plenty of experience to his new team, with fourteen years of Premier League and Champions League experience.



Having represented Arsenal and Manchester City, Clichy is used to playing at the top end of a tough division, and despite his reduced playing time in recent history, it is undeniable that he has been a quality Premier League fullback during his career.

