Southampton to sell Paulo Gazzaniga

Southampton will reportedly end their five-year association with Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga , who is attracting plenty of transfer interest this summer.

The 25-year-old has been with the South Coast outfit since the summer of 2012 but has managed just 23 outings across all competitions.



Gazzaniga spent the previous campaign on loan with Raye Vallecano where he managed 32 appearances, and according to The Echo, he is unlikely to have a future at St.Mary's next season.



Vallecano are said to be eyeing a permanent deal for the Argentine shot-stopper while there could be further interest from French club Nantes, who are currently under the management of Claudio Ranieri.



The Saints are currently secure in the goalkeeping department with the likes of James McCarthy and Harry Lewis present to provide backup to first-choice goalkeeper Fraser Forster.



Southampton have been deemed a selling club over the years, but they look determined to keep hold of their star players this summer in order to push higher up the table.



The EFL Cup finalists finished eighth in the league standings with 46 points - 15 behind Everton, who secured their spot in the Europa League.

