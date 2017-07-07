Real Madrid star could push through Man United move

The representatives of Alvaro Morata are trying to push through a summer move to Manchester United as he does not have an alternative.

The Spain international was earlier deemed to have agreed terms with United and it appeared only a matter of time before Real Madrid sanctioned his switch to Old Trafford.



However, his move has been put into doubt after United's decision to sign Romelu Lukaku, who will cost a £75m fee from Everton.



According to Marca, Morata's representatives are still hopeful of finalising a deal with United as the 24-year-old is well short of options.



Chelsea are the only other side credited with an interest in Morata, but even they expected the Red Devils to secure an agreement for the Spaniard.



The Premier League holders have recently suffered disappointment in the pursuit of Lukaku, and they are now angling towards a move for Torino's Andrea Belotti.



Morata bagged 20 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid last term despite playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema for most of the season.

