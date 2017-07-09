No Real Madrid offers for Kylian Mbappe - Cordon

AS Monaco sporting director Antonio Cordon has insisted that the club have yet to receive an approach from Real Madrid for teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe .

The 18-year-old has been linked with a whole host of top European clubs including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain following his breakout season last term where he amassed 26 goals in all competitions.



Mbappe has remained mum over the transfer speculation in recent weeks, but he has admitted that he is a huge admirer of Real boss Zinedine Zidane, whom he considers as his idol.



Speaking to Cadena Sur, Cordon revealed that the youngster is more likely to remain at Stade Louis II next season while there are no offers from Real Madrid.



"I've heard that he wants to stay at Monaco. I know nothing of any offers from Real Madrid for Mbappe," he told Cadena Sur. "I don't know what his priorities are today. There are many possibilities. Everyone needs to make their own decision and follow their path."



Meanwhile, Monaco have set a staggering price tag of £160m on Mbappe's head with Paris Saint-Germain deemed to have placed an offer worth £141m on the table.

