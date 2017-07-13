Chelsea agree to sell Marco van Ginkel

Premier League holders Chelsea have decided to end their association with midfielder Marco van Ginkel , who will join PSV Eindhoven on a permanent deal.





The 24-year-old joined the west London giants from Vitesse back in the summer of 2013, and had since managed just a handful of appearances in the first-team.



Van Ginkel spent a second loan stint with PSV in the backend of last season where he managed seven goals in 15 outings, and this was sufficient to convince the Dutch club to pursue his services permanently.



According to Goal.com, PSV would prefer to buy the Holland international on a permanent basis, but the Blues' £10m asking price could tempt them to negotiate a temporary deal.



The deal could, however, be reduced to around £6m, should the Blues' agree to a buy-back clause in the player's contract. Otherwise, Van Ginkel will be loaned out to PSV for another season with the option of buying him with a similar buy-back clause next summer.



Van Ginkel has also featured for the likes of AC Milan and Stoke City on temporary contracts, and he will be hoping to re-establish himself as a regular at club and international level next term.

