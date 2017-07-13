Olivier Giroud emerges as transfer option for Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has emerged as a top transfer option for Borussia Dortmund, who are preparing for the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.





Aubameyang has been linked with Chinese clubs as well as Chelsea in recent days, and it appears that the Gabon international could push for a move from Signal Iduna Park this summer.



As a result, BvB are eyeing potential replacements for the 27-year-old with Giroud the top priority on their list for the transfer window, The Mirror reports.



Giroud, a regular with France, has recently admitted that he could be open to a potential transfer following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, which would reduce his playing time furthermore.



The former Montpellier man has had a successful career with the Gunners to date having bagged 98 goals in five separate seasons at the Emirates.



He has gone one to win three FA Cups during this period while providing the Cup-winning assist for Aaron Ramsey in 2015 and 2017.



Despite this, he is still unsettled at the north London club following a frustrating 2016/17 season where he managed just 11 league starts in total.

