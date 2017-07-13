Stoke City favourites to sign Chelsea defender

Stoke City are deemed favourites to secure the services of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer following fruitful talks between the clubs.





The France international is craving for regular playing time during the upcoming campaign after being sidelined from the starting lineup owing to the impressive form of trio Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill last term.



Zouma was initially tipped to pursue a temporary deal overseas, but he has managed to convinced Antonio Conte to loan him to a domestic rival, where he could build up his fitness ahead of World Cup selection.



According to Sky Sports News, the central defender will seal his loan move to Potters in the coming days once he agrees to a long-term deal with the west London giants.



It is suggested that the Potters will have no issues paying the player's full wages, and this has encouraged the Blues to allow their defender earn valuable playing time at the Staffordshire outfit.



Zouma can also feature at right-back in addition to his regular centre-back role, and Mark Hughes could use the player to his advantage as he eyes a European qualification spot next season.

