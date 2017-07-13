Manchester United offload Belgian midfielder

Belgium international Adnan Januzaj has linked up with Spanish club Real Sociedad on a five-year deal for around £9m.





Januzaj, 22, had failed to make an impact following his breakthrough season with David Moyes in 2013/14, and he had since been on the fringes of the first-team with loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland.



Jose Mourinho had earlier omitted Januzaj from the club's pre-season tour, and it was evident that the attacker would leave Manchester United sooner rather than later.



United have now confirmed that the winger has sealed his move to the La Liga outfit, where he will be hoping to revive his faltering career.



"Adnan Januzaj has completed a transfer to Real Sociedad. Everybody at Manchester United wishes Adnan well for the next chapter of his career," a statement on United's official website read.



Januzaj failed to bag a single league goal during his dismal loan spell at Sunderland, and this sealed the fate of his United career.



He will now ply his trade for Real Sociedad, who will be competing in next season's Europa League after having finished an impressive sixth in their league standings.

