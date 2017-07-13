Manchester United have PSG full-back in sights

Manchester United could lodge a transfer attempt to sign wantaway Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier this summer.





The Ivory Coast international is seemingly considering his future at Parc des Princes following the arrival of Dani Alves on a two-year contract.



Aurier had played second fiddle to Thomas Meunier for most of the previous campaign, and the recruitment of Alves has seemingly diminished his chances of breaking into the lineup.



According to France Football, a number of clubs including AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus are monitoring his services, but Jose Mourinho has moved first to contact the player's representative.



United currently have the likes of Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia, who could perform the right-back duties, but Mourinho is nevertheless on the search for a new player, who could offer strong competition.



Aurier has time and time again proved his immense pace from the sides, and he could be the perfect fit for Mourinho, who often demands tireless work rate on the playing field.

