Fenerbahce in hunt for Michy Batshuayi

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are weighing up a potential attempt to sign Michy Batshuayi , who played second fiddle to Diego Costa at Chelsea last season.





The Belgium international snubbed advances from the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace last summer in order to pursue a move to the west London giants.



However, his playing time at Stamford Bridge was more or less restricted as he was often sent as a substitute in the dying stages of Premier League games.



Batshuayi netted a flurry of goals during the final weeks of the season, but by that time, the Blues had already lifted the English crown for a sixth time.



According to Fanatik, Fener are keen on pushing through a deal for Batshuayi, but they will have to cough up the entire £33.2m sum, the Blues paid to Marseille a year ago.



As a result, Batshuayi looks more likely to stay at Stamford Bridge, but it is yet to be known whether he would be the first-choice striker with Diego Costa no longer wanted by the head coach.

