Andrea Ranocchia to seal West Brom move

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly beaten the likes of Genoa and Huddersfield Town in the pursuit of Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia .

The 29-year-old had impressed in his loan stint with Hull City in the second half of last season where he bagged two goals in 16 appearances.



According to The Star, the central defender has opted to stay put in the Premier League where he made a significant impression with the Tigers last term.



Newly-promoted Huddersfield Town had lodged an offer for the Inter Milan man, but he has instead agreed to a deal with West Brom, who are an established top-flight club.



Tony Pulis' side have been on the desperate search for a new centre-back since Jonas Olsson's departure last month, and Ranocchia's arrival would strengthen their backline sufficiently.



Ranocchia is due to pen a two-year deal worth £80,000 a week with the Baggies after they agreed to part with a £5m fee to pursue his signature from Inter Milan.

