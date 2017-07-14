Arsenal and Juventus set to battle Manchester United for Nemanja Matic

Manchester United were believed to be frontrunners for Matic following Tiemoué Bakayoko's move to Chelsea but the Red Devils now face competition for the midfielder from Arsenal and Juventus.

The Serbian international had another great season since returning to Chelsea in 2013. He made 40 appearances and was a key figure in Chelsea's title-winning season under new manager Antonio Conte. In the league, Matic won 75 percent of his tackles, made 220 interceptions and won 202 aerial duels, forming a solid defensive midfield partnership with N'Golo Kante.



However, with the midfielder turning 29 in August and having had some dubious performances over the course of the season, Conte has now decided to bring in Monaco midfielder Bakayoko which will very likely limit Matic's game time next season.



The arrival of Bakayoko was thought to have paved the way for Matic's move to Manchester United but Arsenal and Juventus have entered the race for the Serb, according to Italian transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio.



Arsenal need another midfielder to pair up with Granit Xhaka after poor performances from Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny last season. With Santi Cazorla's future also in doubt due to injuries, Arsene Wenger has reportedly offered Chelsea a cash-plus-player deal including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Juventus are also facing many obstacles in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi as PSG are unwilling to sell any of their players this summer and as such are turning their attention to Matic.

