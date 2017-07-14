Zlatan Ibrahimovic eyeing MLS switch?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly negotiating a contract with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy. The big Swede is unlikely to return to first-team until January after having picked up a serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic, 35, underwent a surgery on his knee earlier in May, and he has since stepped up his rehabilitation at United, although the club have released him on a free transfer.



According to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic will earn a package of around £6m per year at LA Galaxy, and this would make him the highest-paid player in the country's top-flight division.



Ibrahimovic is said to have received offers from the likes of Valencia, but he is rather keen to join an elite club where he could end his professional career on a high.



Manchester United have not ruled out a short-term contract for Ibrahimovic, once he proves his fitness, but he will have to play second fiddle to summer signing Romelu Lukaku for the striker's position.



Ibrahimovic celebrated an EFL Cup and Europa League double with the Red Devils last term while contributing 28 goals in 46 outings across all competitions.

