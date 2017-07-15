Sampdoria set to lodge £9 million bid for Jack Wilshere

Arsene Wenger has reportedly told Wilshere that he does not have any future plans for him and is willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, with Sampdoria leading the line.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and looked to be regaining his form before a leg injury cut short his progress. In 29 games for the Cherries, Wilshere dictated the midfield with 1,068 passes, almost 40 passes per game. He was also solid defensively where he had a successful tackle rate of 67 percent.



However, recurring injuries has become somewhat of a theme in Wilshere's career and his setback at Bournemouth proved to be the final straw as Arsene Wenger is ready to offload the midfielder.



Serie A side Sampdoria are front-runners for the Englishman and are readying a £9 million bid, according to the Telegraph. While previous reports claimed that £9 million might fall considerably short of Arsenal's valuation, the Guardian believes that Arsenal will be willing to let Wilshere go at that price.



The 25-year-old only has a year left on his contract and his injury record does not allow Arsenal to have much of a bargaining chip for him.



Wilshere was left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour of Australia and is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his injury in Dubai with members of the Arsenal medical staff.

