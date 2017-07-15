Lucas Piazon signs new Chelsea deal before being loaned out

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon has extended his Chelsea contract until the summer of 2020. The 23-year-old will rejoin Championship club Fulham for a second successive loan stint.

Piazon has spent most of his Blues career on temporary spells, but he managed to produce his best form at Fulham last season where his five goals and four assists helped the club to a sixth place finish.



The Cottagers made a surprise entry into the promotion playoffs in the final weeks of the campaign, but they were eventually ousted by Reading, who in turn lost to Huddersfield Town in the final.



Piazon had previously suggested that he could prefer a permanent move to Craven Cottage, but he has been given a glimmer of hope of reviving his Blues career after having earned a two-year extension to his previous deal.



The former Brazil Under-23 international last participated in a league game for Chelsea in 2012 where he assisted for a goal in the 8-0 thumping of Wigan Athletic.

